Special Needs Youth Sportsman event set for Oct. 16

GETAWAY — Special Needs Youth Sportsmen has announced that their fall pheasant hunt will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Mike Finley, with the group, said that “everyone is welcome to come” and all parents need to do is show up with children at Collins Career Technical Center at 8:30 a.m., where the group will meet. There is no cost to take part.

Special Needs Youth Sportsmen, a nonprofit organization, was founded by George McCalvin in 2011 and serves more than 300 children and their families.

The group is dedicated to helping those with special needs enjoy outdoor activities, such as fishing, hunting and survival training and hosts four events throughout the year — two fishing events, the pheasant hunt and a deer hunt.

For more information on the group, visit www.specialneedsyouth.com.