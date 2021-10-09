Wells TD pass gives Herd 20-13 win in OT
Published 11:04 pm Saturday, October 9, 2021
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Grant Wells threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Shadeed Ahmed in overtime to give Marshall a 20-13 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday.
Wells forced overtime with a 52-yard touchdown pass to Willie Johnson with 33 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, capping an eight-play, 75-yard drive for Marshall (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA). Old Dominion’s Nick Rice, who had made field goals from 47 and 45 yards, was short on a 58-yard attempt as time expired.
Old Dominion (1-2, 1-5) couldn’t convert on fourth-and-7 to end it.
Wells was 30-of-46 passing for 299 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ahmed had seven receptions for 77 yards and Johnson finished with three catches for 63.
D.J. Mack Jr. threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Ali Jennings III in the first quarter for the Monarchs (1-2, 1-5). Blake Watson ran for 168 yards on 26 carries.
|Old Dominion
|7
|3
|0
|3
|0
|=
|13
|Marshall
|3
|3
|0
|7
|7
|=
|20
First Quarter
MRSH–FG Ciucci 42, 3:59.
ODU–Jennings 33 pass from Mack (Rice kick), :25.
Second Quarter
ODU–FG Rice 47, 6:38.
MRSH–FG Ciucci 22, :25.
Fourth Quarter
ODU–FG Rice 45, 2:37.
MRSH–W.Johnson 52 pass from Wells (Ciucci kick), :33.
First Overtime
MRSH–Ahmed 22 pass from Wells (Ciucci kick), :00.
—————
|ODU
|MRSH
|First downs
|19
|24
|Total Net Yards
|300
|390
|Rushes-yards
|51-194
|31-82
|Passing
|106
|308
|Punt Returns
|2-16
|1–4
|Kickoff Returns
|3-63
|3-56
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-31
|2-54
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-23-2
|32-49-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-10
|3-16
|Punts
|5-37.8
|4-39.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-102
|12-100
|Time of Possession
|29:16
|30:11
—————
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Old Dominion, Watson 26-167, Mack 13-13, Wicks 4-9, Smartt 2-7, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Davis 5-(minus 1). Marshall, Ali 21-77, S.Evans 4-12, Wells 6-(minus 7).
PASSING–Old Dominion, Mack 9-22-2-106, Wolff 1-1-0-0. Marshall, Wells 32-49-2-308.
RECEIVING–Old Dominion, Kuntz 3-23, Paige 2-13, Jennings 1-33, Spencer 1-18, Smartt 1-12, Savedge 1-7, Davis 1-0. Marshall, Ahmed 7-77, Gammage 7-69, Ali 4-16, W.Johnson 3-63, D.Miller 3-30, Gaines 3-27, Harrison 2-18, S.Evans 2-6, Scarcelle 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–_Old Dominion, Rice 58.