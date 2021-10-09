Wells TD pass gives Herd 20-13 win in OT

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Grant Wells threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Shadeed Ahmed in overtime to give Marshall a 20-13 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday.

Wells forced overtime with a 52-yard touchdown pass to Willie Johnson with 33 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, capping an eight-play, 75-yard drive for Marshall (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA). Old Dominion’s Nick Rice, who had made field goals from 47 and 45 yards, was short on a 58-yard attempt as time expired.

Old Dominion (1-2, 1-5) couldn’t convert on fourth-and-7 to end it.

Wells was 30-of-46 passing for 299 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ahmed had seven receptions for 77 yards and Johnson finished with three catches for 63.

D.J. Mack Jr. threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Ali Jennings III in the first quarter for the Monarchs (1-2, 1-5). Blake Watson ran for 168 yards on 26 carries.

Old Dominion 7 3 0 3 0 = 13 Marshall 3 3 0 7 7 = 20

First Quarter

MRSH–FG Ciucci 42, 3:59.

ODU–Jennings 33 pass from Mack (Rice kick), :25.

Second Quarter

ODU–FG Rice 47, 6:38.

MRSH–FG Ciucci 22, :25.

Fourth Quarter

ODU–FG Rice 45, 2:37.

MRSH–W.Johnson 52 pass from Wells (Ciucci kick), :33.

First Overtime

MRSH–Ahmed 22 pass from Wells (Ciucci kick), :00.

—————

ODU MRSH First downs 19 24 Total Net Yards 300 390 Rushes-yards 51-194 31-82 Passing 106 308 Punt Returns 2-16 1–4 Kickoff Returns 3-63 3-56 Interceptions Ret. 2-31 2-54 Comp-Att-Int 10-23-2 32-49-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-10 3-16 Punts 5-37.8 4-39.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 9-102 12-100 Time of Possession 29:16 30:11

—————

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Old Dominion, Watson 26-167, Mack 13-13, Wicks 4-9, Smartt 2-7, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Davis 5-(minus 1). Marshall, Ali 21-77, S.Evans 4-12, Wells 6-(minus 7).

PASSING–Old Dominion, Mack 9-22-2-106, Wolff 1-1-0-0. Marshall, Wells 32-49-2-308.

RECEIVING–Old Dominion, Kuntz 3-23, Paige 2-13, Jennings 1-33, Spencer 1-18, Smartt 1-12, Savedge 1-7, Davis 1-0. Marshall, Ahmed 7-77, Gammage 7-69, Ali 4-16, W.Johnson 3-63, D.Miller 3-30, Gaines 3-27, Harrison 2-18, S.Evans 2-6, Scarcelle 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–_Old Dominion, Rice 58.