Victor Koerper

Victor Koerper, 65, of Ironton, died on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

There will be a memorial service at noon Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Visitation for family and friends will be 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Phillips Funeral Home.