Madison Royster Sr.

Madison “Spencer” Royster Sr., 55, of Coal Grove, died on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Greenup, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife Norma J. Harbolt Royster.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Grizzell Cemetery in Garrison, Kentucky.

Visitation is Friday 2 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Royster family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.