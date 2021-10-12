OHSAA Weekly Computer Football Ratings

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 12, 2021 (Entering Week 8)

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 24 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Medina (8-0) 25.1625, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (7-0) 24.1394, 3. Canton McKinley (5-3) 19.1811, 4. Stow-Munroe Falls (6-2) 18.8125, 5. Massillon Jackson (7-1) 18.2912, 6. Berea-Midpark (5-3) 13.75, 7. Cleveland Heights (6-2) 13.4514, 8. Brunswick (5-3) 12.611, 9. Strongsville (5-3) 12.5739, 10. Cle. St. Ignatius (4-4) 11.5121, 11. Elyria (4-4) 10.3497, 12. Mentor (3-5) 8.8551, 13. Solon (3-5) 6.6534, 14. Shaker Hts. (3-4) 5.5682, 15. Canton GlenOak (2-5) 3.7029, 16. Euclid (0-8) 0, 16. Lorain (0-8) 0

Region 2 – 1. Marysville (7-0) 26.7841, 2. Springfield (7-0) 26.3718, 3. Centerville (6-2) 16.258, 4. Huber Hts. Wayne (6-2) 16.0658, 5. Tol. Whitmer (6-2) 15.5013, 6. Findlay (5-3) 14.7375, 7. Dublin Jerome (5-3) 14.6875, 8. Kettering Fairmont (5-3) 13.4747, 9. Perrysburg (5-3) 13.411, 10. Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-4) 12.798, 11. Springboro (4-3) 8.3695, 12. Miamisburg (5-3) 7.2771, 13. Dublin Coffman (3-5) 6.9375, 14. Tol. Start (3-5) 5.9401, 15. Clayton Northmont (2-5) 5.2342, 16. Delaware Hayes (2-6) 4.5497, 17. Beavercreek (0-8) 0, 17. Middletown (0-7) 0

Region 3 – 1. Upper Arlington (8-0) 21.1798, 2. Pickerington Central (7-1) 19.7066, 3. New Albany (8-0) 18.5855, 4. Hilliard Darby (5-3) 15.8125, 5. Pickerington North (7-1) 15.7846, 6. Gahanna Lincoln (4-2) 15.6624, 7. Hilliard Bradley (4-4) 13.0344, 8. Hilliard Davidson (6-2) 11.7398, 9. Lancaster (3-5) 8.0893, 10. Westerville North (3-5) 6.8782, 11. Grove City Central Crossing (4-4) 6.6735, 12. Reynoldsburg (3-4) 6.2857, 13. Groveport-Madison (2-6) 4.7917, 14. Thomas Worthington (2-5) 3.888, 15. Galloway Westland (2-5) 3.2392, 16. Westerville Central (1-6) 2.9401, 17. Grove City (1-6) 1.6589, 18. Newark (0-8) 0, 18. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (0-8) 0

Region 4 – 1. Cin. St. Xavier (7-1) 25.1563, 2. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (6-2) 23.6979, 3. West Chester Lakota West (6-1) 18.1576, 4. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (7-1) 17.4916, 5. Cin. Princeton (7-1) 16.645, 6. Milford (5-3) 14.7216, 7. Cin. Colerain (5-3) 9.4271, 8. Cin. Elder (2-5) 8.5673, 9. Mason (3-5) 7.1743, 10. Fairfield (3-4) 6.5213, 11. Cin. Sycamore (3-5) 5.6913, 12. Hamilton (2-4) 3.8333, 13. Cin. Walnut Hills (2-6) 3.7334, 14. Cincinnati West Clermont (2-6) 3.4479, 15. Lebanon (1-6) 2.8016, 16. Cin. Western Hills (1-4) 0.9, 17. Cin. Oak Hills (0-8) 0

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Cle. Benedictine (6-0) 24.8077, 2. Macedonia Nordonia (6-2) 16.6837, 3. Akron Archbishop Hoban (5-2) 16.3529, 4. Willoughby South (7-1) 15.4936, 5. Hudson (7-1) 15.375, 6. Lyndhurst Brush (5-2) 12.2898, 7. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (6-2) 11.9745, 8. Austintown-Fitch (4-3) 10.6006, 9. Warren G. Harding (4-4) 8.3125, 10. Painesville Riverside (5-3) 7.8712, 11. Maple Hts. (4-3) 7.4992, 12. Boardman (4-3) 7.4706, 13. Cle. John Hay (4-4) 6.5431, 14. Ashtabula Lakeside (3-4) 6.4269, 15. Akron Kenmore-Garfield (4-4) 6.0824, 16. Bedford (4-3) 6.0385, 17. Eastlake North (3-5) 5.0375, 18. Garfield Hts. (3-5) 4.3415, 19. Akron Firestone (3-5) 4.0395, 20. Hunting Valley University School (1-6) 3.2332

Region 6 – 1. Avon (6-2) 21.2125, 2. Medina Highland (7-1) 20.3005, 3. Barberton (7-1) 19.2304, 4. Fremont Ross (7-1) 17.6875, 5. Avon Lake (6-2) 17.1125, 6. Tol. Central Cath. (6-2) 16.7401, 7. North Olmsted (6-2) 13.4659, 8. Cle. Rhodes (4-2) 13.0449, 9. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (6-2) 12.3308, 10. North Royalton (5-3) 11.8693, 11. Tol. St. John’s (3-4) 11.6316, 12. Lakewood (5-3) 10.965, 13. Olmsted Falls (6-2) 10.9625, 14. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (5-2) 10.9452, 15. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (3-5) 8.2481, 16. Grafton Midview (3-5) 7.7, 17. Wadsworth (2-6) 7.4211, 18. Sylvania Northview (5-3) 6.4082, 19. North Ridgeville (3-5) 5.8214, 20. Oregon Clay (2-6) 4.2658

Region 7 – 1. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (7-1) 21.6375, 2. Sunbury Big Walnut (8-0) 20.5833, 3. Westerville South (5-2) 17.4286, 4. Massillon Washington (6-2) 15.3864, 5. North Canton Hoover (6-2) 15.2653, 6. Dublin Scioto (6-2) 13.7917, 7. Green (6-2) 13.1735, 8. Canal Winchester (5-3) 11.4117, 9. Marion Harding (5-3) 9.3278, 10. Whitehall-Yearling (4-3) 8.0316, 11. Uniontown Lake (4-3) 7.7239, 12. Pataskala Licking Hts. (3-4) 6.4392, 13. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-5) 5.7365, 14. Wooster (4-4) 5.4375, 15. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (4-4) 5.1804, 16. Cols. St. Charles (2-6) 4.9723, 17. Worthington Kilbourne (3-5) 4.1546, 18. Cols. Independence (3-5) 4.1117, 19. Cols. Northland (2-5) 3.6315, 20. Logan (2-5) 3.4172

Region 8 – 1. Piqua (7-0) 20.381, 2. Kings Mills Kings (8-0) 19.5778, 3. Ashville Teays Valley (8-0) 18.9896, 4. Cin. Anderson (6-2) 17.9298, 5. Cin. LaSalle (4-3) 15.6737, 6. Cin. Winton Woods (5-3) 14.6482, 7. Trenton Edgewood (5-2) 12.2584, 8. Cin. Withrow (7-1) 11.894, 9. Cin. Turpin (6-2) 11.5682, 10. Troy (4-3) 8.9105, 11. Riverside Stebbins (5-2) 8.2479, 12. Harrison (3-4) 8.1844, 13. Lima Senior (3-4) 6.6519, 14. Xenia (4-3) 6.5336, 15. Sidney (3-5) 4.9375, 16. Morrow Little Miami (3-5) 4.0753, 17. Loveland (2-6) 4.075, 18. New Carlisle Tecumseh (3-5) 3.9792, 19. Day. Belmont (2-4) 3.9269, 20. Cols. Briggs (1-4) 2.8912

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Dover (7-0) 22.6111, 2. Chardon (8-0) 21.9766, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (7-1) 18.5625, 4. Aurora (7-1) 17.4875, 5. Hubbard (8-0) 16.75, 6. Canfield (7-1) 16.7088, 7. Steubenville (6-2) 16.2569, 8. Streetsboro (6-1) 14.3276, 9. Chesterland West Geauga (6-2) 13.4896, 10. Tallmadge (6-2) 11.3228, 11. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-4) 10.4145, 12. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-4) 9.8305, 13. New Philadelphia (5-3) 9.5751, 14. Ravenna (5-3) 9.3229, 15. Akron East (3-5) 7.3916, 16. Niles McKinley (4-3) 6.75, 17. Painesville Harvey (4-4) 6.4082, 18. Youngstown Chaney (3-4) 5.4107, 19. Warren Howland (2-6) 4.8059, 20. Alliance (2-6) 4.4459

Region 10 – 1. Norton (8-0) 21.3231, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (8-0) 20.3635, 3. Parma Padua Franciscan (7-1) 16.462, 4. Mansfield Senior (6-2) 16.2125, 5. Medina Buckeye (6-2) 14.8061, 6. Rocky River (5-3) 13.703, 7. Tiffin Columbian (4-4) 10.9125, 8. Parma Hts. Holy Name (3-4) 10.8721, 9. Bay Village Bay (4-3) 9.2923, 10. Caledonia River Valley (5-3) 8.227, 11. Copley (3-5) 5.2803, 12. Tol. Rogers (2-4) 5.0449, 13. Sylvania Southview (4-4) 5, 14. Cle. Central Cath. (2-5) 4.9561, 15. Lodi Cloverleaf (2-5) 4.5616, 16. Ashland (3-5) 4.4961, 17. Richfield Revere (2-6) 3.8617, 18. Cle. Collinwood (2-3) 3.8154, 19. Defiance (3-5) 3.5875, 20. Lexington (2-6) 3.475

Region 11 – 1. Granville (7-0) 22.5532, 2. Jackson (6-2) 15.75, 3. Mount Orab Western Brown (6-2) 14.9794, 4. Cols. Bishop Hartley (6-2) 14.7566, 5. Thornville Sheridan (7-1) 14.5, 6. Dresden Tri-Valley (6-1) 14.2807, 7. London (6-2) 13.5293, 8. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (6-2) 12.6488, 9. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (4-3) 11.8924, 10. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-4) 11.4994, 11. Bellefontaine (5-3) 10.675, 12. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-4) 9.8, 13. Cols. Beechcroft (5-3) 9.4136, 14. Zanesville (4-3) 9.3319, 15. Delaware Buckeye Valley (5-3) 9.1888, 16. Cols. South (5-3) 8.5718, 17. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-4) 8.4607, 18. Chillicothe (4-3) 8.3173, 19. Cols. Hamilton Township (4-2) 7.6026, 20. Marietta (3-5) 3.769

Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (8-0) 23.5, 2. Monroe (7-1) 17.8163, 3. Hamilton Ross (6-1) 17.6834, 4. Wapakoneta (6-2) 16.2125, 5. St. Marys Memorial (6-2) 16.2, 6. Tipp City Tippecanoe (6-2) 15.9269, 7. Bellbrook (6-2) 14.5375, 8. Cin. Hughes (6-0) 12.9448, 9. Lima Shawnee (4-4) 10.075, 10. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-3) 8.5812, 11. Franklin (4-4) 8.3561, 12. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3-3) 7.8974, 13. Day. Dunbar (3-3) 6.9058, 14. Vandalia Butler (3-4) 6.7406, 15. Trotwood-Madison (3-4) 6.6639, 16. Cin. Northwest (3-5) 6.1146, 17. Elida (4-4) 5.9875, 18. New Richmond (3-4) 5.5097, 19. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-5) 4.6804, 20. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (2-6) 3.5658

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Beloit West Branch (8-0) 18.9613, 2. Youngstown Ursuline (4-3) 15.0748, 3. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-1) 15.066, 4. Navarre Fairless (8-0) 14.5625, 5. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (5-2) 12.369, 6. Perry (6-2) 12.3393, 7. Salem (6-2) 11.5039, 8. Cle. Glenville (5-3) 11.4694, 9. Lisbon Beaver (6-2) 9.9836, 10. Gates Mills Hawken (5-3) 9.1086, 11. Poland Seminary (5-3) 8.6155, 12. Canton South (6-2) 8.4444, 13. Girard (4-4) 7.398, 14. Peninsula Woodridge (4-3) 6.6921, 15. Canal Fulton Northwest (4-4) 6.3661, 16. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (4-4) 6.3205, 17. Chagrin Falls (4-4) 5.8286, 18. Struthers (4-4) 5.6184, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-6) 3.6156, 20. Pepper Pike Orange (1-7) 2.95

Region 14 – 1. Bellevue (7-1) 20.2875, 2. Clyde (6-2) 16.6, 3. Van Wert (7-1) 15.9625, 4. Sandusky Perkins (6-2) 15.3375, 5. Port Clinton (7-1) 14.2938, 6. LaGrange Keystone (6-1) 13.3363, 7. Bellville Clear Fork (6-2) 12.0713, 8. Wooster Triway (5-1) 11.8333, 9. Rocky River Lutheran West (7-1) 11.6974, 10. Shelby (6-2) 11.4885, 11. Wauseon (6-2) 9.975, 12. Tol. Scott (5-3) 9.9375, 13. Galion (4-4) 7.9875, 14. Huron (5-3) 7.899, 15. Rossford (4-4) 7.2719, 16. Milan Edison (4-4) 6.8375, 17. Oberlin Firelands (5-3) 6.3802, 18. Bryan (4-4) 5.7375, 19. Upper Sandusky (3-5) 3.975, 20. Napoleon (2-6) 1.9931

Region 15 – 1. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (8-0) 19.6345, 2. St. Clairsville (7-1) 17.7097, 3. New Concord John Glenn (5-2) 14.3579, 4. Carrollton (6-2) 14.1327, 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-2) 13.6329, 6. Byesville Meadowbrook (6-2) 10.7396, 7. Duncan Falls Philo (5-3) 9.576, 8. Cambridge (5-3) 9.5421, 9. Sparta Highland (6-2) 9.5306, 10. Cols. Linden McKinley (6-2) 9.4214, 11. Heath (6-2) 9.0612, 12. Belmont Union Local (5-2) 8.1695, 13. McArthur Vinton County (5-2) 7.2077, 14. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (3-2) 6.9406, 15. Newark Licking Valley (2-5) 6.8628, 16. Vincent Warren (3-5) 6.7255, 17. Circleville Logan Elm (3-5) 5.7706, 18. Zanesville Maysville (3-5) 5.7396, 19. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-5) 5.4758, 20. Cols. East (3-2) 4.2231

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (8-0) 20.328, 2. Eaton (8-0) 18.7879, 3. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (7-0) 17.586, 4. Waverly (6-1) 15.5169, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-1) 14.487, 6. Bethel-Tate (6-1) 13.563, 7. Germantown Valley View (5-3) 11.1818, 8. West Milton Milton-Union (7-1) 10.6625, 9. Cin. Indian Hill (4-4) 10.1696, 10. Day. Northridge (6-2) 9.1375, 11. Cleves Taylor (4-4) 8.9401, 12. Day. Oakwood (3-5) 8.825, 13. St. Paris Graham Local (4-3) 8.1685, 14. Washington C.H. Washington (3-4) 7.9091, 15. Greenfield McClain (4-3) 6.7143, 16. Waynesville (4-4) 5.6218, 17. Cin. Shroder (2-2) 5.0114, 18. Hillsboro (3-5) 4.7207, 19. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-5) 3.95, 20. Chillicothe Unioto (2-6) 2.8229

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (7-0) 23.9526, 2. Canfield South Range (8-0) 19.926, 3. Sugarcreek Garaway (8-0) 17.1146, 4. Garrettsville Garfield (8-0) 15.2589, 5. Bellaire (7-1) 15.1604, 6. Ravenna Southeast (8-0) 13.8992, 7. Mantua Crestwood (4-3) 10.069, 8. Akron Manchester (5-3) 9.5729, 9. Burton Berkshire (5-3) 8.4577, 10. Magnolia Sandy Valley (5-3) 8.0521, 11. Richmond Edison (5-3) 7.9936, 12. Columbiana Crestview (3-4) 7.1688, 13. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (4-4) 6.4276, 14. Youngstown Liberty (5-3) 6.2734, 15. Rootstown (4-4) 5.9734, 16. Cadiz Harrison Central (3-5) 5.2957, 17. Jefferson Area (3-5) 4.7616, 18. Conneaut (3-5) 4.5764, 19. Rayland Buckeye Local (2-4) 4.5433, 20. Warrensville Hts. (2-5) 3.6667

Region 18 – 1. Tontogany Otsego (7-0) 18.8036, 2. Elyria Cath. (6-2) 16.0128, 3. Bloomdale Elmwood (6-1) 15.3235, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (5-3) 13.5625, 5. Lewistown Indian Lake (6-2) 12.3375, 6. Pemberville Eastwood (7-1) 12.2287, 7. Richwood North Union (7-1) 12.2143, 8. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-1) 12.0633, 9. Kansas Lakota (6-2) 8.1351, 10. Lima Bath (5-3) 7.975, 11. Genoa Area (4-4) 7.6186, 12. Doylestown Chippewa (4-3) 7.1867, 13. Bucyrus Wynford (4-4) 5.2883, 14. Apple Creek Waynedale (4-4) 4.7429, 15. Oak Harbor (4-4) 4.0026, 16. Marion Pleasant (1-7) 3.6288, 17. Brooklyn (3-5) 3.5815, 18. West Salem Northwestern (2-6) 3.5729, 19. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (3-5) 3.2532, 20. Millbury Lake (2-6) 2.2234

Region 19 – 1. Piketon (7-0) 18.2897, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-0) 16.8404, 3. Ironton (7-1) 16.1331, 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-1) 15.9167, 5. Wheelersburg (5-3) 13.273, 6. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (5-3) 12.1667, 7. Amanda-Clearcreek (5-3) 10.9426, 8. Portsmouth (6-2) 10.7594, 9. Minford (5-2) 9.6511, 10. Portsmouth West (4-4) 9.0213, 11. Chillicothe Zane Trace (6-2) 8.5878, 12. Baltimore Liberty Union (4-4) 7.025, 13. Zanesville West Muskingum (6-2) 6.9389, 14. McDermott Northwest (4-4) 6.263, 15. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-5) 5.866, 16. Wellston (4-4) 5.5, 17. McConnelsville Morgan (2-4) 4.4679, 18. Coshocton (3-4) 4.0985, 19. New Lexington (2-6) 3.6711, 20. Pomeroy Meigs (2-5) 3.0818

Region 20 – 1. Cin. Taft (5-2) 15.25, 2. Camden Preble Shawnee (8-0) 13.0875, 3. Springfield Shawnee (6-2) 13.0284, 4. Cin. Mariemont (6-2) 12.2375, 5. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (6-2) 12.1609, 6. Versailles (7-1) 11.25, 7. Reading (5-2) 10.9692, 8. Cin. Summit Country Day (4-2) 9.8667, 9. Brookville (6-2) 9.65, 10. Williamsburg (5-3) 8.3072, 11. Cin. Purcell Marian (5-3) 8.0797, 12. Springfield Greenon (5-2) 7.1116, 13. Cin. Madeira (4-4) 6.9043, 14. Day. Meadowdale (5-2) 6.0143, 15. Carlisle (3-5) 5.8625, 16. Sabina East Clinton (4-4) 5.8542, 17. Blanchester (3-4) 5.3101, 18. Cin. Finneytown (3-5) 3.0062, 19. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-5) 2.4524, 20. Cin. Clark Montessori (1-4) 1.7606

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. New Middletown Springfield (7-1) 14.3466, 2. Columbia Station Columbia (8-0) 14.273, 3. Leavittsburg LaBrae (7-1) 13.5, 4. Mogadore (6-2) 12.7735, 5. Creston Norwayne (6-2) 10.0947, 6. Brookfield (5-2) 8.1981, 7. Canton Central Cath. (3-5) 7.8731, 8. Middlefield Cardinal (5-3) 7.6401, 9. Sullivan Black River (5-3) 7.5104, 10. East Canton (4-2) 7.5, 11. Berlin Center Western Reserve (4-4) 7.4112, 12. Hanoverton United (6-1) 7.375, 13. Andover Pymatuning Valley (5-2) 6.2945, 14. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-4) 5.6192, 15. Wellington (4-4) 3.6771, 16. Mineral Ridge (3-4) 2.9958, 17. Garfield Hts. Trinity (2-6) 2.8618, 18. Newton Falls (2-6) 2.8041, 19. Oberlin (1-7) 1.8756, 20. Rittman (2-5) 1.6927

Region 22 – 1. Archbold (8-0) 16.1932, 2. Ashland Crestview (8-0) 15.2652, 3. Carey (7-1) 15.0599, 4. Columbus Grove (8-0) 14.7875, 5. Defiance Tinora (7-1) 14.1326, 6. Liberty Center (6-2) 13.7285, 7. Gibsonburg (6-1) 11.2957, 8. Collins Western Reserve (6-2) 10.154, 9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (7-1) 9.7626, 10. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (4-2) 8.6504, 11. Attica Seneca East (5-3) 6.1604, 12. Bluffton (4-4) 5.1843, 13. Van Buren (3-4) 4.7898, 14. Delta (4-4) 4.3305, 15. Sherwood Fairview (3-5) 3.3875, 16. Tol. Ottawa Hills (5-3) 3.3065, 17. Haviland Wayne Trace (2-6) 2.5657, 18. Metamora Evergreen (2-6) 2.02, 19. Bucyrus (2-6) 1.925, 20. Northwood (3-3) 1.9167

Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (5-1) 16.1623, 2. West Jefferson (8-0) 14.3801, 3. Proctorville Fairland (6-1) 14.101, 4. Galion Northmor (8-0) 13.5459, 5. Cols. Africentric (6-1) 13.2613, 6. Barnesville (6-1) 11.6261, 7. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (7-0) 9.3701, 8. Nelsonville-York (5-3) 7.8646, 9. Worthington Christian (5-2) 7.5714, 10. Centerburg (5-2) 6.7062, 11. Lucasville Valley (4-4) 6.0425, 12. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-3) 5.3049, 13. KIPP Columbus (5-3) 5.2434, 14. Johnstown Northridge (4-4) 4.8438, 15. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-4) 4.7143, 16. Marion Elgin (3-5) 4.1991, 17. Fredericktown (3-5) 4.0625, 18. Grandview Hts. (2-5) 3.6315, 19. Sarahsville Shenandoah (2-5) 3.1254, 20. Mount Gilead (2-6) 3.0804

Region 24 – 1. Mechanicsburg (8-0) 13.6705, 2. Harrod Allen East (6-2) 12.75, 3. Coldwater (7-1) 9.3176, 4. Arcanum (6-2) 9.1121, 5. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-3) 7.3816, 6. Cin. Gamble Montessori (5-2) 6.3382, 7. Milford Center Fairbanks (5-3) 6.1339, 8. Anna (3-5) 6.0125, 9. Springfield Northeastern (5-3) 5.7653, 10. Cin. Country Day (5-2) 4.8252, 11. Delphos Jefferson (3-5) 3.8883, 12. Cin. Deer Park (2-6) 3.7708, 13. Chillicothe Huntington (2-5) 3.388, 14. Fort Recovery (3-5) 3.325, 15. Jamestown Greeneview (4-4) 3.2626, 16. New Paris National Trail (3-5) 2.425, 17. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (1-5) 1.6107, 18. North Lewisburg Triad (2-6) 1.5821, 19. Frankfort Adena (2-6) 1.488, 20. Casstown Miami East (2-6) 1.4625

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Norwalk St. Paul (7-0) 17.0616, 2. Lucas (6-1) 13.4921, 3. Independence (7-1) 12.3696, 4. Dalton (6-2) 9.8712, 5. Salineville Southern (6-2) 9.8455, 6. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-2) 9.6602, 7. Warren John F. Kennedy (4-2) 8.3205, 8. Lowellville (6-2) 7.5066, 9. Malvern (6-2) 7.3397, 10. Youngstown Valley Christian (5-2) 5.7976, 11. Plymouth (4-4) 5.4579, 12. Windham (4-3) 5.1765, 13. Vienna Mathews (5-2) 4.8494, 14. Toronto (3-5) 4.0806, 15. Monroeville (3-5) 3.8492, 16. Steubenville Cath. Central (3-5) 3.5405, 17. Wellsville (3-3) 3.364, 18. Ashland Mapleton (2-5) 3.1063, 19. McDonald (2-5) 2.8571, 20. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (1-5) 2.4015

Region 26 – 1. Lima Central Cath. (7-1) 13.6354, 2. Edon (7-1) 12.8717, 3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (7-1) 12.6398, 4. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (7-1) 9.7691, 5. McComb (7-1) 9.6256, 6. Leipsic (5-3) 7.8801, 7. Defiance Ayersville (4-3) 6.619, 8. Antwerp (6-2) 6.5729, 9. Convoy Crestview (5-3) 6.55, 10. Lima Perry (4-4) 6.548, 11. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-3) 6.3875, 12. Dola Hardin Northern (5-3) 6.2411, 13. Spencerville (4-4) 6.025, 14. Waynesfield-Goshen (6-2) 5.9528, 15. Sycamore Mohawk (3-5) 5.8314, 16. Pandora-Gilboa (4-4) 5.1115, 17. Arlington (6-2) 4.8712, 18. Tiffin Calvert (4-4) 4.3288, 19. Arcadia (3-5) 2.3839, 20. Edgerton (4-4) 2.3586

Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (8-0) 14.0523, 2. Sugar Grove Berne Union (7-0) 13.4048, 3. Shadyside (6-1) 12.605, 4. Howard East Knox (6-2) 10.2959, 5. Glouster Trimble (5-2) 10.112, 6. Waterford (5-2) 9.9196, 7. New Matamoras Frontier (5-1) 8.3623, 8. Caldwell (4-3) 6.5062, 9. Hannibal River (4-4) 6.3333, 10. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (5-3) 5.649, 11. Bowerston Conotton Valley (4-3) 4.3655, 12. Woodsfield Monroe Central (3-4) 4.2038, 13. Corning Miller (3-3) 3.2568, 14. Danville (3-5) 3.1743, 15. Racine Southern (4-3) 3.1429, 16. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-5) 2.8886, 17. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (2-6) 2.8397, 18. Morral Ridgedale (3-4) 1.907, 19. Cardington-Lincoln (1-6) 1.7512, 20. Reedsville Eastern (2-4) 1.6528

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (8-0) 19.2525, 2. New Madison Tri-Village (7-1) 12.1875, 3. Cin. College Preparatory (5-2) 10.432, 4. Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-1) 10.4302, 5. DeGraff Riverside (6-2) 9.875, 6. St. Henry (6-2) 9.6495, 7. New Bremen (5-3) 6.9617, 8. Fayetteville-Perry (5-3) 6.4276, 9. Ansonia (5-3) 6.3625, 10. Springfield Cath. Central (6-2) 5.2292, 11. Portsmouth Sciotoville (4-2) 4.5, 12. Fort Loramie (3-5) 3.9217, 13. Lockland (3-3) 3.7928, 14. Troy Christian (4-4) 3.6385, 15. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-5) 3.2375, 16. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (2-6) 2.7191, 17. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (3-5) 2.425, 18. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (2-5) 2.0624, 19. Hamilton New Miami (2-5) 1.8929, 20. Beaver Eastern (1-6) 1.6548