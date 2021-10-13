Wilson Halloween House back for 2021 (WITH GALLERY)

It’s that spooky time of year again. As October begins, the Wilson family has again started up their street-side attraction in Ironton.

However, this year’s Wilson Halloween House will feature a walk-through portion filled with handmade frights, sights and sounds. The attraction opened last week for all ages and will be in operation every Friday and Saturday from 8:30 -10 p.m. through Halloween.

The Wilson Halloween House is located at 2548 S. Sixth St. Admission is free.