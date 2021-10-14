Becky Harmon

Becky Sue Harmon, 61, of Ironton, died on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, James “Pete” Harmon.

Graveside service will be Saturday at Hanging Rock Cemetery, with Brother Kenny Waller officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

