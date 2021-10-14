Becky Harmon

Published 3:54 pm Thursday, October 14, 2021

By Obituaries

Becky Harmon

Becky Sue Harmon, 61, of Ironton, died on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, James “Pete” Harmon.

Graveside service will be Saturday at Hanging Rock Cemetery, with Brother Kenny Waller officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More News

James Smith

Larry France

Hardy Barker

Riley earns 2nd straight trip to state tennis tournament

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite fall activity?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...