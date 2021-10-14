Hardy Barker

Aug. 6, 1929–Oct. 13, 2021

Hardy Preston Barker, 92, of Pedro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 6, 1929, in Westwood, Kentucky, a son of the late Walter and Minti Williams Barker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Marie Shelton Barker; and a daughter-in-law, Deb Barker.

Hardy was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Korean War and retired from Armco Steel.

He is survived by his three children, Chela (David) Burd, Hardy (Tammy) Barker and Terry Barker; three grandchildren, Tony (Kate) Barker, Jason (Melissa) Barker and Bridgette (Wes) Conley; and three great grandchildren, Preston Barker, Petal Barker and Lanie Conley.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.