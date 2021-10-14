James Smith

Dec. 29, 1942–Oct. 12, 2021

James “Jim” David Smith, 78, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Jim was born Dec. 29, 1942, in Radford, Virginia, a son to the late Charles and Sarah (Marshall) Smith.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Joyce Ann (Parker) Smith, whom he married Oct. 19, 1967.

Jim graduated with the 1963 class of Ironton High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He was a waste water operator for the City of Ironton.

Jim was a huge fan of NASCAR and the Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by niece, Debbie Postlewait.

In addition to his wife he is survived by daughter, Tammy (Brian Keith) Schug, of Covington, Kentucky; son, Chris Smith, of Ironton; grandson, Keith David Schug, of Fairfield, Kentucky; granddaughter, Joy Schug, of Independence, Kentucky; three sisters, Elizabeth Smith, of Belton, Missouri, Behulah (Jim) Postlewait, of Leawood, Kansas, and Martha Smith, of Farmington, Missouri; and niece, Janet Postlewait, of Overland Park, Kansas.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family.

To offer the Smith family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.