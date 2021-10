Adra Dillon

Adra Cremeans Dillon, 86, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Rev. Danny Hodges. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery Proctorville.

Visitation will be held from 10–11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

