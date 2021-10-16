Buckeye Classic set to return to Ironton High School today

15 Tri-State bands to set to compete

High School marching bands, flag corps and majorettes from across the Tri-State are set compete this evening, when the annual Buckeye Classic returns to Ironton High School.

The competition, which begins at 5 p.m., will feature 15 schools performing themed shows in three categories, where they will be judged and honored in the categories of Auxiliary, Percussion, Band, Marching, Music and General Effect. An overall winner is named as well.

Schools from Lawrence County taking part this year are Rock Hill, Symmes Valley, Chesapeake, South Point and the last competition’s overall winner, Dawson-Bryant High School.

Ironton High’s Million Dollar Band, who serves as the host of the event, does not compete, but does a special performance once the competitors are finished. They are set to take the field at Tanks Memorial Stadium at 9:15 p.m.

Overseeing the event this year will be new Ironton band director Nick Basham, taking over for Jeff Sanders, who left this year to be assistant principal at South Point High School.

This year will be the first competition since 2019, as last year’s event was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets will be available at the gate, priced at $5 for adults, and $3 for senior citizens and children.