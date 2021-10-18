Ironton schedules Halloween events

Halloween events have been set for the City of Ironton.

The safe Trick-or-Treat of downtown businesses will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, followed by the Halloween parade of children, which begins at 7 p.m.

The event, organized by the Ironton Lions Club and the Ironton Rotary Club, will end with children going past judges at the splash park area, where awards will be given for costumes in different ages and categories.

Citywide Trick-or-Treat for Ironton will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.

If you have a Halloween event you would like to see listed in The Ironton Tribune, send information to briefs@irontontribune.com.