Ironton schedules Halloween events

Published 12:00 am Monday, October 18, 2021

By Staff Reports

Aspen Noel, 1, as a convicted cereal spiller, was of the more inventive costumes at the 2019 Safe Trick-or-Treat in Ironton. This year’s event is scheduled for Oct. 25. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)

Halloween events have been set for the City of Ironton.

The safe Trick-or-Treat of downtown businesses will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, followed by the Halloween parade of children, which begins at 7 p.m.

The event, organized by the Ironton Lions Club and the Ironton Rotary Club, will end with children going past judges at the splash park area, where awards will be given for costumes in different ages and categories.

Citywide Trick-or-Treat for Ironton will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.

If you have a Halloween event you would like to see listed in The Ironton Tribune, send information to briefs@irontontribune.com.

