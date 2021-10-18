Johnnie Pancake

Johnnie Pancake

Johnnie Pancake, 74, of Ironton, died on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Sugar Creek Cemetery, with Pastor Danny Pancake officiating.

Military gravesites rites will be provided by Aid VFW.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

