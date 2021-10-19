Glen Townsend

Glenn Roy “Pop” Townsend, 79, of Richmond, Virginia, formerly of Hurricane, West Virginia and Ironton, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 22, 2021.

Over the past twelve years in Richmond, he has enjoyed time with family, making new friends and having a cup of coffee talking about the places and times of being an over the road truck driver for Ford Brothers Trucking, Chemical Leaman Corp. and Liquid Transport Corp.

He led a very active life loving to camp with family and friends all over the mountains of West Virginia and sharing his boating knowledge as they meandered along the Ohio River prior to coming to Virginia.

He was a member of the Teamsters Union and a member of Grove Avenue Baptist Church.

He was proceeded in death by his precious wife of 29 years, Ruth Gay Townsend; his parents, Roy and Iva Nell Townsend; his sisters, Peggy Sprouse and Sally Steinman; and his brother, Clyde Townsend.

He is survived by brothers, Jack Townsend (Janie), of Lakeland, Florida, and Cecil Townsend (Rita), of Ironton, as well as by five children, Donald Townsend (Elizabeth), of Greenup, Kentucky, Larry Michaels, of Ohio, Charles Vannatter, of Morgantown West Virginia, Angela Byrnside (Les), of South Chesterfield, Virginia, and Tommy Vannatter (Kerry), of Scott Depot, West Virginia; eight grandchildren, Drew Townsend (Amanda Kay), Caden Townsend, Braden Townsend (Ilona), Crystal Michaels, Toney Byrnside (Jessica), Erica Byrnside, Jessyka Andrews (Javan) and Christian Vannatter; and four great-grandchildren, Savannah Byrnside, Luke Byrnside, Brielle Andrews and Lincoln Andrews

He had a lot of cousins, nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Allen’s Funeral Home, 2837 Main St., Hurricane, West Virginia.

The family will receive family and friends from 10–11 a.m.

Interment will be in Heavens Gateway Memorial Garden Cemetery, 2820 WV-34, Winfield, West Virginia, following the service.