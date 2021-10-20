ACTC to host stand-up comedy show

ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland Community and Technical College is excited to announce the college will be hosting a stand-up comedy show on Thursday, Nov. 4.

The event will take place at the Technology Drive Campus from 6-8 p.m. in the Rocky Adkins Pavilion.

The event is free and open to students, faculty, staff and the community.

“We decided to have this event because with the pandemic, we lost interaction with students, employees, and the community,” said Orlando Currie, Student Activities coordinator at ACTC. “They say that laughter is the best medicine, and one thing I love about comedy is that it can bring so many different races, genders and personalities together to enjoy and interact with one another.”

Scheduled comedians include Damon Darling, Xavier Dunson, Shaena Rabbini, Ryan Voorhees and Christopher Toyloy.

Due to the mature nature, Currie advises that attendees be ages 13 and up.

For more information, email Currie at ocurriejr0001@kctcs.edu.