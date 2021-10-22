Ray Jones

Ray Jones, 72, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Leona Jones.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville.

The family requests that everyone wear a mask.