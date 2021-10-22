Ray Jones

Published 3:00 pm Friday, October 22, 2021

By Obituaries

Ray Jones

Ray Jones, 72, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Leona Jones.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville.

The family requests that everyone wear a mask.

More News

Harley Sagraves

Glen Skaggs

A life behind the lens

Veterans Day clothing drive under way

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your least favorite Halloween candy?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...