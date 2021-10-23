ODOT announces upcoming road work

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 52 Bridge Repair and Maintenance – This project will perform various maintenance and repair work to several bridges along U.S. 52 starting April 1. Traffic will be maintained in one, 10-foot lane in each direction of U.S. 52 throughout construction. U.S. 52 is reduced to one lane in each direction at the interchange with State Route 93.

State Route 243 Bridge Replacement – State Route 243 will be reduced to one lane between Mckinney Creek Road and Bonnie Drive starting June 14. Traffic will be maintained in one lane throughout construction using temporary signals.

State Route 775 Double Bridge Replacement – Principal construction on this project has been completed and the roadway has reopened as of September 28. All remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures, with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.