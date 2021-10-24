Redwomen claim first sectional title

October 24, 2021

By Jim Walker

Jim Walker

PEDRO — It didn’t rain during Tuesday’s Division 3 sectional finals, but it certainly poured when it came to points.

In their most lopsided win of the season, the Redwomen routed the New Lexington Lady Panthers 14-0 to capture the program’s first-ever sectional title.

The Redwomen (14-1-2) will host St. Joseph at 6 p.m. Monday in the Division 3 district semifinals.

Bri Reynolds had a glut as she scored 5 goals while Hazley Matthews scored a career-high 4 goals for a glut to lead the Redwomen. Emmi Stevens had 3 goals for a hat trick and also had an assist.

Cigi Pancake and Josie Saleh also had goals with Saleh racking up 3 assists. Reynolds had a pair of assists.

Redwomen goalkeeper Aleigha Matney had 2 saves as Rock Hill held the Lady Panthers to just 2 shots on goal.

The Redwomen scored 7 goals in each half as they coasted to the win.

Goalkeeper Nicole Bowman had 9 saves for New Lexington (1-15).

New Lexington 0 0 = 0

Rock Hill 7 7 = 14

First Half

RH – Hazley Matthews (assist Josie Saleh) 6:00

RH – Hazley Matthews (assist Emmi Stevens) 15:00

RH – Emmi Stevens (assist Josi Saleh) 16:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Ellen Heaberlin) 21:00

RH – Cigi Pancake (assist Bri Reynolds) 22:00

RH – Hazley Matthews (assist Allison Rogers) 24:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Taylor Clark) 27:00

Second Half

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Josie Saleh) 41:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Ellen Heaberlin) 45:00

RH – Josie Saleh (assist Bri Reynolds) 52:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Tabbi Miller) 61:00

RH – Hazley Matthews (unassisted) 63:00

RH – Emmi Stevens (assist Ellen Heaberlin) 70:00

RH – Emmi Stevens (penalty kick) 77:00

Game Statistics

Shots – New Lexington 2, Rock Hill 25

Corner kicks – New Lexington 1, Rock Hill 6

Goalkeeper saves – NL: Nicole Bowman 9; RH: Aleigha Matney 2

