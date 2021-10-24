Thundering Herd announces 2021-22 men’s basketball TV schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team announced its tip times and television schedule on Friday for the 2021-22 season.

All Marshall home games will start at 7 p.m. with the exception of the Davis & Elkins (Oct. 31), Pikeville (Nov. 7) and Jackson State (Nov. 21) games which will start at 2 p.m. The contest against Northern Iowa (Dec. 18) is slated for a 4 p.m. tip.

The Herd’s home games will all be streamed on ESPN+ except for the contests on Dec. 18 against Northern Iowa and its March 2 matchup with Western Kentucky.

The Herd will be featured on national television six times this season: at Indiana on Nov. 27 on the Big Ten Network, against Northern Iowa on Stadium, at Louisiana Tech on Dec. 30 on ESPNU, at Old Dominion on Feb. 3 on CBS Sports Network, at Charlotte on Feb. 5 on Stadium and on March 2 against Western Kentucky with it being televised on ESPNU.

Four away contests are awaiting television and streaming options: at Ohio on Dec. 15, at Toledo on Dec. 21, at UTEP on Feb. 13 and at Middle Tennessee on Feb. 24.

The tip time for the Indiana game has yet to be determined.

SCHEDULE

October 31 – Davis & Elkins (Exh.) – 2 p.m. – ESPN+

November 7 – Pikeville (Exh.) – 2 p.m. – ESPN+

November 12 – Wright State – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

November 15 – Milligan University – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

November 18 – Campbell – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

November 21 – Jackson State – 2 p.m. – ESPN+

November 23 – Louisiana – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

November 27 – at Indiana – TBD – Big Ten Network

December 1 – at Akron – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

December 4 – Duquesne – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

December 8- Bluefield University – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

December 11 – Eastern Kentucky – 7 p.m. ESPN+

December 15 – at Ohio – 7 p.m. – TBD

December 18 – Northern Iowa – 4 p.m. – Stadium

December 21 – at Toledo – 7 p.m. – TBD

December 30 – at Louisiana Tech – 9 p.m. – ESPNU

January 1 – at Southern Miss – 3 p.m. – ESPN+/3

January 8 – Florida Atlantic – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

January 13 – North Texas – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

January 15 – Rice – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

January 20 – at FIU – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

January 22 – at Florida Atlantic – 4 p.m. – ESPN+

January 27 – Middle Tennessee – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

January 29 – UAB – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

February 3 – at Old Dominion – 8 p.m. – CBSSN

February 5 – at Charlotte – 4 p.m. – Stadium

February 10 – FIU – 7 p.m. ESPN+

February 13 – at UTEP – 3 p.m. – TBD

February 17 – Old Dominion – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

February 19 – Charlotte – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

February 24 – at Middle Tennessee – 7 p.m. – TBD

March 2 – WKU – 7 p.m. – ESPNU

March 5 – at WKU – 3 p.m. ESPN+

All tip times are EST

Tip times and television are subject to change