Betty Corbin

Betty Jean Cox Corbin, 69 of Ironton, died on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

There will be no public services.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St, Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Keeping with Betty’s love for nature, her cremated remains will be scattered in the mountains.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.