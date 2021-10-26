Roma Brammer

Roma Lee Richendollar Brammer, 85, of South Point, died on Oct. 21, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held graveside 11 a.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to Ashland Community Hospice in Ashland, Kentucky.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.