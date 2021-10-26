Ronald Gaffney II

Ronald Lee Gaffney II, 54, of Ironton, died on Sunday Oct. 24, 2021, at King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, Kentucky, after a courageous battle with cancer with his wife and family by his side.

Funeral Services will be 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lorain Street Gospel Mission in Ironton, with Rev. Roger Friend officiating.

Visitation is 5 p.m. until the time of service at the Church. His wife is asking instead of flowers make a donation to help with final expenses. A GoFundMe account is set up at https://gofund.me/525dcde0.

Graveside rites with full military honors at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East in Greenup, Kentucky.

Family and friends will meet in the cemetery staging area at 1:45 2 p.m.

The family entrusted his services to the Taylor Brown Family of Brownfuneralchapel.org.