Ruth Ledford
Published 2:07 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Ruth Ledford
Ruth Ann Ledford, 87, of South Point, OH, formerly of Logan, W.Va., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, 802 Solida Rd, South Point, with Mitch Webb officiating.
Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. Family visitation from 11 a.m.-noon. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Beverly Christian Osborne Memorial Scholarship Fund. Donations can be a check, made out to the Scioto Foundation or online at www.sciotofoundation.org.
Condolences may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.