Ruth Ledford

Ruth Ann Ledford, 87, of South Point, OH, formerly of Logan, W.Va., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, 802 Solida Rd, South Point, with Mitch Webb officiating.

Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. Family visitation from 11 a.m.-noon. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Beverly Christian Osborne Memorial Scholarship Fund. Donations can be a check, made out to the Scioto Foundation or online at www.sciotofoundation.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.