Wilburn Redden

Nov. 6, 1943–Oct. 22, 2021

Wilburn “Marty” Martin Redden 77, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 9:44 a.m.

Mr. Redden was born Nov. 6, 1943, the son of the late William Arthur Redden and Mary Golda (Hankins) Redden.

He was the husband of Phyllis Gail (Howard) Redden, who survives.

The U.S. Air Force veteran served in the Vietnam War and retired as a master sergeant in 1984. After 21 years of service to his country, he received various medals, including the commendation medal.

After his retirement, he spent another 20 years as a technical writer for various companies including McDonnell Douglas, GE, Martin Marietta and John Deere tractors.

He also spent time teaching class room driver’s ed. He enjoyed meeting the young people and helping them with an important step in their lives, goal being a competent driver.

Final retirement came in 2016, after which fishing became a favorite hobby.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Helen Claire Redden.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include one daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Terry Nachtigall, of Muskego, Wisconsin; and one granddaughter, Allison Nachtigall, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; two brothers, Michael Redden and family, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Frank Redden and Tammy, of Phoenix, Arizona, and he was also loved by many relatives and friends.

To honor Marty’s wishes, no funeral services will be held.

If desired, donations to the American Cancer Society, Milwaukee Rescue Mission or the Milwaukee Humane Society (please view the wish list on their website) would be greatly appreciated by the family.

