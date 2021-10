Scoreboard

NFLstandings

National Football League

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98

New England 3 4 0 .429 179 140

N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 80 175

Miami 1 6 0 .143 127 207

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 193 164

Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 169 149

Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172

Houston 1 6 0 .143 97 203

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164

Cincinnati 5 2 0 .714 189 128

Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 173 165

Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166

L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150

Denver 3 4 0 .429 140 127

Kansas City 3 4 0 .429 188 203

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146

N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 139 180

Philadelphia 2 5 0 .286 159 185

Washington 2 5 0 .286 146 210

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 6 1 0 .857 233 147

New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 140 101

Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 135 176

Carolina 3 4 0 .429 146 146

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 192 167

Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137

Chicago 3 4 0 .429 101 162

Detroit 0 7 0 .000 128 200

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 7 1 0 .875 246 138

L.A. Rams 6 1 0 .857 207 146

San Francisco 2 4 0 .333 135 149

Seattle 2 5 0 .286 150 162

Thursday’s Game

Green Bay 24, Arizona 21

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 4

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

Monday, Nov. 8

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m

Gold Glove finalists

MLB Gold Glove Finalists

American League

P Jose Berrios Toronto Blue Jays; Zack Greinke Houston Astros; Dallas Keuchel Chicago White Sox.

C Martin Maldonado Houston Astros; Sean Murphy Oakland Athletics; Salvador Perez Kansas City Royals.

1B Yuli Gerriel Houston Astros; Matt Olson Oakland Athletics; Jared Walsh Los Angeles Angels.

2B David Fletcher Los Angeles Angels; Whit Merrifield Kansas City Royals; Marcus Semien Toronto Blue Jays.

3B Matt Chapman Oakland Athletics; Jose Ramierz Cleveland Indians; Joey Wendle Tampa Bay Rays Rays.

SS Carlos Correa Houston Astros; J.P. Crawford Seattle Mariners; Andrelton Simmons Minnesota Twins.

LF Randy Arozarena Tampa Bay Rays; Andrew Benintendi Kansas City Royals; Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Toronto Blue Jays.

CF Kevin Kiermaier Tamp Bay Rays; Myles Straw Cleveland Indians; Michael A. Taylor Kansas City Royals.

RF Hunter Renfroe Boston Red Sox; Kyle Tucker Houston Astros; Joey Gallo New York Yankees.

National League

P Zach Davies Chicago Cubs; Max Fried Atlanta Braves; Zack Wheeler Philadelphia Phillies.

C Yadier Molina St. Louis Cardinals; J.T. Realmuto Philadelphia Phillies; Jacob Stallings Pittsburgh Pirates.

1B Freddie Freeman Atlanta Braves; Paul Goldschmidt St. Louis Cardinals; Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers.

2B Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves; Tommy Edman St. Louis Cardinals; Kolten Wong St. Milwaukee Brewers.

3B Nolan Arenado St. Louis Cardinals; Manny Machado San Diego Padres; Ryan McMahon Colorado Rockies.

SS Brandon Crawford San Francisco Giants; Francisco Lindor New York Mets; Kevin Newman Pittsburgh Pirates.

LF Tyler O’Neill St. Louis Cardinals; David Peralta; Arizona Diamondbacks; A.J. Pollock Los Angeles Dodgers.

CF Harrison Bader St. Louis Cardinals; Bryan Reynolds Pittsburgh Pirates; Jackie Bradley Jr. Milwaukee Brewers.

RF Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers; Adam Duvall Atlanta Braves; Mike Yastzemski San Francisco Giants.

MLB postseason

Major League Baseball

Postseason Schedule & Results

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Thursday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

Friday, Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

Sunday, Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 innings

Monday, Oct. 11: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

Houston 3, Chicago 1

Thursday, Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1

Friday, Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4

Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Houston 10, Chicago 1

National League

Los Angeles 3, San Francisco 2

Friday, Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0

Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 2

Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Los Angeles 7, San Francisco 2

Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 1

Friday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

Monday, Oct. 11: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 4

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

Houston 4, Boston 2

Friday, Oct. 15: Houston 5, Boston 4

Saturday, Oct. 16: Boston 9, Houston 5

Monday, Oct. 18: Boston 12, Houston 3

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Houston 9, Boston 2

Wednesday, Oct. 20: Houston 9, Boston 1

Friday, Oct. 22: Houston 5, Boston 0

National League

Atlanta 4, Los Angeles 2

Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2

Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 4

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 5

Wednesday, Oct. 20: Atlanta 9, Los Angeles 2

Thursday, Oct. 21: Los Angeles 11, Atlanta 2

Saturday, Oct. 23: Atlanta 4, Los Angeles 2

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Atlanta 6, Houston 2

Wednesday, Oct. 27: Houston 7, Atlanta 2

Friday, Oct. 29: Houston (Garcia 11-8) at Atlanta (Anderson 9-5), 8:09 p.m. (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 30: Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, Oct. 31: Houston at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m. (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox)

NBA standings

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

New York 4 1 .800 —

Philadelphia 3 2 .600 1

Toronto 2 3 .400 2

Brooklyn 2 3 .400 2

Boston 2 3 .400 2

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Charlotte 4 1 .800 —

Washington 4 1 .800 —

Miami 3 1 .750 ½

Atlanta 3 2 .600 1

Orlando 1 4 .200 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 4 1 .800 —

Milwaukee 3 2 .600 1

Cleveland 3 2 .600 1

Indiana 1 4 .200 3

Detroit 0 4 .000 3½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 3 1 .750 —

Memphis 3 2 .600 ½

New Orleans 1 4 .200 2½

Houston 1 4 .200 2½

San Antonio 1 4 .200 2½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 4 0 1.000 —

Minnesota 3 1 .750 1

Denver 2 2 .500 2

Portland 2 2 .500 2

Oklahoma City 1 4 .200 3½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 4 1 .800 —

Sacramento 2 2 .500 1½

L.A. Lakers 2 3 .400 2

Phoenix 1 3 .250 2½

L.A. Clippers 1 3 .250 2½