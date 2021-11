Johnny Sherman

Johnny Ray Sherman, 56, of South Point, died on Friday, October 29, 2021, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Tina Sherman.

Visitation will be noon–2 p.m. Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Slack and Wallace Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.