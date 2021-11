Calvin Kidd

Calvin “Art” Kidd, died on Friday, Oct. 29th, 2021, at Goshen Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Dorsett) Kidd.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

