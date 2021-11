Phillip Daniels

Phillip Gene Daniels, 52, of Columbus, died on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow the service at Cook-Daniels Cemetery in Chesapeake.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.