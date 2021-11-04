Fashion forward: Chesapeake boutique offers clothing, accessories, gifts

Jamareid Boutique, which opened in March in Chesapeake, specializes in women’s fashion in all sizes, as well as children’s clothing.

“It’s been great so far,” Jerrica Ross, who co-owns the store with Lauren Hardin, located at 407 Third Ave., said of business. “People have really shown support for us.”

Ross, a teacher with Fairland schools, said she had already been doing business for two years out of one room when she decided to partner up with Hardin, who works at St. Mary’s Medical Center and is a military veteran.

Hardin said that in addition to clothing, they also sell home décor, food items, accessories and other items.

“More of a gift shop style,” she said.

They said they plan to sell things made by local producers, such as maple syrup and jewelry.

“There are wonderful people here who make things locally,” Hardin said.

Since their opening in March, they have expanded their children’s clothing and offer a tween line as well.

“And we’re doing food like gourmet popcorn,” Hardin said. “And we have our own brand of wine slush mix.”

Ross and Hardin are also doing Facebook live sales on Sundays and Wednesdays.

“People can buy merchandise and pick it up or have it shipped,” Ross said.

She said the shop also accepts payment through Sezzle.

Hardin says they have started offering shopping parties at the store and they also set up regularly at Pullman Square in Huntington.

Jamareid is an addition to a growing business area, with the shop being one of several businesses to open on the street in the last year, including the Ohio Valley Outlet, which launched in October, and Wagging in Style pet grooming, which opened last March.

As for their store, Ross and Hardin said they hope to offer something unique to those who come by.

“These are all brands not seen in a chain store,” she said. “These are boutique brands. And they’re at affordable prices. We want women’s fashion to be fun.”

“And easily accessible,” Hardin said.

Jamareid Boutique is open from 4-8 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit the shop on Facebook and Instagram and at jamareid.commentsold.com.