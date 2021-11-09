Eric Blake

Eric David Blake, 46, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Minister Chris French officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Military Rites will be held with VFW 6878 Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.