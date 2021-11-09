Violet Stewart

Violet Mae Stewart, 89, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Steve Nelson officiating.

Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

To offer condolences to the Stewart family, visit our website www.tracybrammerfh.com.