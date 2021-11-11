Brenda Corns

Brenda Sue (Taylor) Corns, 58, of Willow Wood, died on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Adena Regional Hospital, Chillicothe.

A funeral service will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Tim Burgess officiating. Burial will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
