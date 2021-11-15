Hobert Wiseman

July 14, 1928–Nov. 11, 2021

Commander Hobert “Joe” Wiseman, U.S. Navy Retired, 93, of Pedro passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Wiseman was born July 14, 1928, in Waterloo, a son to the late Frank and Josie (Wilson) Wiseman.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne (Reifsnyder) Wiseman.

Commander Wiseman was a 1947 graduate of Waterloo High School and a 1952 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.

After his service in the United States Navy, Joe went to work for the law firm of Craig Allen where he worked for forty years. Commander Wiseman was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Ironton, where he served as senior warden and treasurer along with many other leadership roles.

He is survived by three sons, Col. John (Judy) W. Wiseman II, U.S. Army retired, of York Town, Virginia, Col. Tey C. (Karin) Wiseman, U.S. Army retired, of Pensacola, Florida, Commander Brett W. (Nancy) Wiseman U.S. Navy retired; daughter, Lael (Karl) Zachry, of Denver, Colorda; ; four grandsons, Jerrod (Kayla) Wiseman, of Fredricksburg, Virginia, Troy (Courtney) Zachry, of Devine, Texas, Daniel; (Ashley) Wiseman, of Seattle, Washington, and Scott Zachry, of Houston, Texas; three granddaughters, Nichole Wiseman, of San Francisco, California, Annie Wiseman, of Leesburg, Virginia, and Taylor Wiseman of Virginia Beach, Virginia; four great granchildren, Jeffrey Zachry, Anthony Zachry, Bradley Zachry, Wesley Zachry; and brother, Charles Emerson Wiseman.

Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Christ Episcopal Church, 501 Park Ave., Ironton, with Rev. Sally Schisler officiating. Burial will follow in Slab Fork Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

To offer the Wiseman family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.