Mattie Kaneff

Mattie Elma Kaneff, 96, of Chesapeake, died on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Funeral ceremony will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be 9–10 a.m. Thursday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, West Virginia.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.