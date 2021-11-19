John Riley

March 7, 1967–Nov. 11, 2021

John Gerard Riley, 54, passed away on Nov. 11, 2021, in Longs, South Carolina.

John was born in Ironton, on March 7, 1967, to Maureen Riggs Riley and the late Larry Riley.

John was a member of St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church.

He was a fan of Notre Dame and a lover of baseball and was an avid winning Little League Baseball coach.

He is predeceased by his father, Larry Riley; and his brother, Tim Riley.

He is survived by his children, John Tanner Riley and Megan Riley; mother, Maureen Riggs Riley; brothers, Patrick Riley, Michael Riley, Joseph Riley, and Terry Riley; sisters, Kathleen Hickman, Colleen Holderby, and Eileen Leibee.