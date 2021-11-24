Alvin Lyons

July 3, 1952–Nov. 22, 2021

Alvin David Lyons, 69, of Ironton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at home.

He was born July 3, 1952, in Dequincey, Louisana, a son of the late Alvin and Doris Austin Lyons.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rooster; and a sister, Connie.

He is survived by his wife, Dianna Richardson Lyons; two sons, Shane Lyons and Justin Richardson; two daughters-in-law, Lindsay Kennedy and Natalie Robbins; four grandchildren, Marayah Lyons, Blake Lyons, Eli Richardson and Quentin Richardson; one great-grandchild, Raegan Grace Henderson; one sister, Deenna Oggs; two brothers, Danny Allen and Kelly Allen; and many nieces and nephews.

Per Alvin’s wishes no services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

