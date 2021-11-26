Rita Perry

Rita Perry

Rita Carol Perry, 70, of Cleveland, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Nov. 24, 2021, after a brief illness.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

A private burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Breast Cancer Awareness or Eliza Jennings Health Campus Bingo Fund.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

