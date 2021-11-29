John White

John D. White, 87, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cora Sue Spurlock White.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.