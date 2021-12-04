Pointers romp in opener

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — Only good?

C’mon coach, gives us some more credit after the South Point Pointers rolled past the Wesllston Golden Rockets on Wednesday.

The Pointers opened up a 30-point halftime lead as the cruised past the Rockets in their season opener.

“It was a good first win,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “We had good energy and played as a team. That’s something we need to do every night to be successful.”

Caleb Schneider led the Pointers with a game-high 21points. Erikai Jackson hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points and Xander Dornon had 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Jordan Ermalovich had 7 assists and 4 steals while Malik Pegram had 4 assists and 4 steals.

Garrett Brown scored 17 points to lead Wellston.

South Point jumped out to a 25-10 first quarter lead as Dornon scored 6 points, Jackson hit a pair of 3-pointers, Mason Kazee had 5 points and Schneider 4.

Garrett Brown and Evan Brown each hit 3-pointers and scored 5 points apiece in the quarter for Wellston.

Jackson hit another trey and scored 6 points while Adams and Schneider scored 4 points each as the lead grew to 47-17 at the half.

Schneider came out hot in the third quarter as he hit a triple and scored 8 points and the lead ballooned to 66-27.

Garrett Brown had 8 of Wellston’s 10 points in the quarter.

On Thursday, South Point will host Fairland and Portsmouth visits Chesapeake.

Wellston 10 7 10 8 = 35

South Point 25 22 19 10 = 76

WELLSTON (0-1): Garrett Brown 6 1 2-2 17, Evan Brown 1 2 0-0 8, Cyan Evans 0 0 0-0 0, Michael Schober 0 0 0-0 0, Isaac Molihan 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Phillips 0 1 0-0 3, Zach Wilburn 0 1 2-2 5, Ethan Caudill 1 0 0-0 2, Kobe Witt 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Cahall 0 0 0-0 0 Josh Jackson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 5 4-4 35. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (1-0): Caleb Schneider 5 2 5-6 21, Jake Adams 1 0 2-2 4, Elijah Wilburn 1 0 0-0 2, Erikai Jackson 1 4 1-2 15, Mason Kazee 1 1 2-2 7, Malik Pegram 3 0 0-0 6, Josh Childers 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Smith 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Ermalovich 1 0 4-4 6, Keshaun Bailey 0 1 0-0 3, Deshaun Garred 0 0 0-0 0, Xander Dornon 5 0 2-2 12. Totals: 26-45 16-18 76. 3-pt goals: 8-19. Rebounds: 23 (Dornon 7, Ermalovich 6). Assists: 16 (Ermalovich 7, Pegram 4). Steals: 17 (Ermalovich 4, Pegram 4, Kazee 2, Wilburn 2, Jackson 2). Turnovers: 6. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.