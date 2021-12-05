College Football Polls

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (50) 12-1 1535 4 2. Michigan (9) 12-1 1480 2 3. Georgia 12-1 1408 1 4. Cincinnati (3) 13-0 1404 3 5. Notre Dame 11-1 1280 6 6. Baylor 11-2 1228 9 7. Onio St. 10-2 1177 7 8. Mississippi 10-2 1101 8 9. Oklahoma St. 11-2 1060 5 10. Utah 10-3 929 14 11. Michigan State 10-2 895 11 12. Brigham Young 10-2 866 12 13. Pittsburgh 11-2 638 17 14. Oklahoma 10-2 807 13 15. Oregon 10-3 594 10 16. Louisiana-Lafayette 12-1 490 20 17. Iowa 10-3 446 15 18. North Carolina State 9-3 404 21 19. Clemson 9-3 395 22 20. Wake Forest 9-3 393 18 21. Houston 11-2 358 16 22. Arkansas 8-4 279 23 23. Texas A&M 8-4 171 24 24. UTSA 12-1 146 NR 25. Kentucky 9-3 129 25

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 109, Wisconsin 66, San Diego St. 63, Minnesota 38, Purdue 36, Appalachian St. 9, Army 7, Mississippi St. 4, Penn St. 4, Northern Illinois 1.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (54) 12-1 1540 2 2. Michigan (5) 12-1 1474 3 3. Georgia 12-1 1420 1 4. Cincinnatti (3) 13-0 1392 4 5. Notre Dame 11-1 1266 6 6. Baylor 11-2 1204 9 7. Onio St. 10-2 1170 7 8. Mississippi 10-2 1134 8 9. Oklahoma St. 11-2 1036 5 10. Michigan State 10-2 903 13 11. Utah 10-3 893 17 12. Pittsburgh 12-2 886 15 13. Oklahoma 10-2 1036 11 14. Brigham Young 10-2 792 14 15. Oregon 10-3 589 10 16. Iowa 10-3 561 12 17. Louisiana-Layayette 12-1 444 21 18. North Carolina State 9-3 436 20 19. Wake Forest 10-3 389 18 20. Kentucky 9-3 327 22 21. Houston 11-2 315 16 22. Clemson 9-3 252 24 23. Texas A&M 8-4 239 23 24. Arkansas 8-4 185 25 25. Texas-San Antonio 12-1 146 NR

Dropped out: No. 19 San Diego State (11-2).

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (8-4) 105; Utah State (10-3) 85; San Diego State (11-2) 62; Minnesota (8-4) 17; Air Force (9-3) 15; Fresno State (9-3) 5; Penn State (7-5) 5; UCLA (8-4) 3; Mississippi State (7-5) 2; Appalachian State (10-3) 2; Coastal Carolina (10-2) 2; Purdue (8-4) 1.