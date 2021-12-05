College Football Polls
Published 9:38 pm Sunday, December 5, 2021
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts Pvs
|1. Alabama (50)
|12-1
|1535
|4
|2. Michigan (9)
|12-1
|1480
|2
|3. Georgia
|12-1
|1408
|1
|4. Cincinnati (3)
|13-0
|1404
|3
|5. Notre Dame
|11-1
|1280
|6
|6. Baylor
|11-2
|1228
|9
|7. Onio St.
|10-2
|1177
|7
|8. Mississippi
|10-2
|1101
|8
|9. Oklahoma St.
|11-2
|1060
|5
|10. Utah
|10-3
|929
|14
|11. Michigan State
|10-2
|895
|11
|12. Brigham Young
|10-2
|866
|12
|13. Pittsburgh
|11-2
|638
|17
|14. Oklahoma
|10-2
|807
|13
|15. Oregon
|10-3
|594
|10
|16. Louisiana-Lafayette
|12-1
|490
|20
|17. Iowa
|10-3
|446
|15
|18. North Carolina State
|9-3
|404
|21
|19. Clemson
|9-3
|395
|22
|20. Wake Forest
|9-3
|393
|18
|21. Houston
|11-2
|358
|16
|22. Arkansas
|8-4
|279
|23
|23. Texas A&M
|8-4
|171
|24
|24. UTSA
|12-1
|146
|NR
|25. Kentucky
|9-3
|129
|25
Others receiving votes: Utah St. 109, Wisconsin 66, San Diego St. 63, Minnesota 38, Purdue 36, Appalachian St. 9, Army 7, Mississippi St. 4, Penn St. 4, Northern Illinois 1.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (54)
|12-1
|1540
|2
|2. Michigan (5)
|12-1
|1474
|3
|3. Georgia
|12-1
|1420
|1
|4. Cincinnatti (3)
|13-0
|1392
|4
|5. Notre Dame
|11-1
|1266
|6
|6. Baylor
|11-2
|1204
|9
|7. Onio St.
|10-2
|1170
|7
|8. Mississippi
|10-2
|1134
|8
|9. Oklahoma St.
|11-2
|1036
|5
|10. Michigan State
|10-2
|903
|13
|11. Utah
|10-3
|893
|17
|12. Pittsburgh
|12-2
|886
|15
|13. Oklahoma
|10-2
|1036
|11
|14. Brigham Young
|10-2
|792
|14
|15. Oregon
|10-3
|589
|10
|16. Iowa
|10-3
|561
|12
|17. Louisiana-Layayette
|12-1
|444
|21
|18. North Carolina State
|9-3
|436
|20
|19. Wake Forest
|10-3
|389
|18
|20. Kentucky
|9-3
|327
|22
|21. Houston
|11-2
|315
|16
|22. Clemson
|9-3
|252
|24
|23. Texas A&M
|8-4
|239
|23
|24. Arkansas
|8-4
|185
|25
|25. Texas-San Antonio
|12-1
|146
|NR
Dropped out: No. 19 San Diego State (11-2).
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (8-4) 105; Utah State (10-3) 85; San Diego State (11-2) 62; Minnesota (8-4) 17; Air Force (9-3) 15; Fresno State (9-3) 5; Penn State (7-5) 5; UCLA (8-4) 3; Mississippi State (7-5) 2; Appalachian State (10-3) 2; Coastal Carolina (10-2) 2; Purdue (8-4) 1.