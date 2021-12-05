College Football Polls

Published 9:38 pm Sunday, December 5, 2021

By The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (50) 12-1 1535 4
2. Michigan (9) 12-1 1480 2
3. Georgia 12-1 1408 1
4. Cincinnati (3) 13-0 1404 3
5. Notre Dame 11-1 1280 6
6. Baylor 11-2 1228 9
7. Onio St. 10-2 1177 7
8. Mississippi 10-2 1101 8
9. Oklahoma St. 11-2 1060 5
10. Utah 10-3 929 14
11. Michigan State 10-2 895 11
12. Brigham Young 10-2 866 12
13. Pittsburgh 11-2 638 17
14. Oklahoma 10-2 807 13
15. Oregon 10-3 594 10
16. Louisiana-Lafayette 12-1 490 20
17. Iowa 10-3 446 15
18. North Carolina State 9-3 404 21
19. Clemson 9-3 395 22
20. Wake Forest 9-3 393 18
21. Houston 11-2 358 16
22. Arkansas 8-4 279 23
23. Texas A&M 8-4 171 24
24. UTSA 12-1 146 NR
25. Kentucky 9-3 129 25

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 109, Wisconsin 66, San Diego St. 63, Minnesota 38, Purdue 36, Appalachian St. 9, Army 7, Mississippi St. 4, Penn St. 4, Northern Illinois 1.

 

 

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (54) 12-1 1540 2
2. Michigan (5) 12-1 1474 3
3. Georgia 12-1 1420 1
4. Cincinnatti (3) 13-0 1392 4
5. Notre Dame 11-1 1266 6
6. Baylor 11-2 1204 9
7. Onio St. 10-2 1170 7
8. Mississippi 10-2 1134 8
9. Oklahoma St. 11-2 1036 5
10. Michigan State 10-2 903 13
11. Utah 10-3 893 17
12. Pittsburgh 12-2 886 15
13. Oklahoma 10-2 1036 11
14. Brigham Young 10-2 792 14
15. Oregon 10-3 589 10
16. Iowa 10-3 561 12
17. Louisiana-Layayette 12-1 444 21
18. North Carolina State 9-3 436 20
19. Wake Forest 10-3 389 18
20. Kentucky 9-3 327 22
21. Houston 11-2 315 16
22. Clemson 9-3 252 24
23. Texas A&M 8-4 239 23
24. Arkansas 8-4 185 25
25. Texas-San Antonio 12-1 146 NR

Dropped out: No. 19 San Diego State (11-2).

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (8-4) 105; Utah State (10-3) 85; San Diego State (11-2) 62; Minnesota (8-4) 17; Air Force (9-3) 15; Fresno State (9-3) 5; Penn State (7-5) 5; UCLA (8-4) 3; Mississippi State (7-5) 2; Appalachian State (10-3) 2; Coastal Carolina (10-2) 2; Purdue (8-4) 1.

 

