Jessica Crews, 38, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Nov. 30, 2021.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Full Gospel Assembly Church, Huntington, West Virginia, with Bishop Samuel Moore officiating.

Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Saturday at the Church.

