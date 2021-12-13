Diana Long

Oct. 15, 1942–Dec. 10, 2021

Diana “Mammy” Gail Long, 79, of Pedro, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her residence.

The Lawrence County native was born Oct. 15, 1942, the daughter of the late R. Clay Eaches and Chloe McClellan Eaches.

Diana was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and was a homemaker.

She was a member at Etna Missionary Baptist Church in Pedro and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a husband, Perry “Duke” Long; a son, Gary L. Long; a sister, Linda Martin; and two nephews, Kevin Eaches and Brian Long.

She is survived by a son, Michael (Rhonda) R. Long, of Pedro; grandchildren, Brooke Long, of Ashland, Kentucky, Brittany Kerns, of South Point, Layla Long and Deliah Ross, both of Waterloo; great-grandchildren, Dreyden Wilson and Chloe Kerns, of South Point; brother, Tom (Sharon) Eaches, of Kitts Hill; sisters, Rhonda (Rick) Brown and Susan Massie, both of Pedro; several nieces and nephews and other family and friends who will miss her dearly.

Pall bearers will be Roger McClellan, Patrick Whitt, Ed Hackworth, Roy Long, George Long and Mark Matkins.

Honorary pall bearers will be Isaac Massie, Jayson Mcfann and Dreyden Wilson

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Etna Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Greg Frazier, Reverend Clay Eaches, Reverend Kenny Kelley and Reverend Ryan Massie officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

