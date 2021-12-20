Christopher Fields

Sept. 9, 1969–Dec. 18, 2021

Christopher Fields, 52, of Huntington, West Virginia passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

The Dayton native was born Sept. 9, 1969, the son of the late Ralph Fields and Linnea Newcomb Fields of Ironton.

Mr. Fields was a 1989 graduate of Ironton High School was a former grounds man for Total Tree Service.

He loved animals, watching Westerns, gardening, trains and joking with other people.

He was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, in Chesapeake.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Timothy Joseph Fields, of Fairborn; brothers, Gregory (Jeri Rowe Holzhauser) Fields and Mark Fields, both, of Ironton; sister, Tonia (Timothy) Helton, of Tennessee; and a fiancé, Paula Sloan.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a grandmother, Alline Newcomb.

Catholic Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Ann’s Church, in Chesapeake, with Father Tom Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

None