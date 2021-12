Karen Almand

Karen Yvonne Almand, 49, of Kitts Hill, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Ross Cemetery, with Brother Allan Martin officiating. There will be no public visitation and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Almand family.

