William Wilson

William Louis Wilson, 75, of Pedro, died on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at SOMC Hospice Center, Portsmouth.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday in Pine Grove Cemetery, County Road 26, Ironton, with Father David Huffman officiating.

VFW rites will be provided by Symmes Valley Veterans.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Symmes Valley Veterans, c/o Tim Carpenter, 3473 County Road 6, Kitts Hill, OH 45645 and/or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, c/o Father David Hufman, 905 South 5th Street, Ironton, Ohio.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Wilson family.

To offer condolences, please visit, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.