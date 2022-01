Lucretia Dickess

Lucretia Sue Dickess, 72, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her residence.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Woodland Cemetery with Pastor Ronnie Adams.

There will be no public visitation.

