Rusty Leep

Published 3:22 pm Friday, January 7, 2022

By Obituaries

Rusty Leep

Rusty Leep, 47, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Shawna Skeens Leep.

Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held 2–5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Private family service and burial will be held at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Wanda Hayes

Danny Crank

John Sabolsice

Phillip Gifford

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you optimistic the COVID-19 pandemic will come under control in 2022?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...