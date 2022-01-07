Rusty Leep

Rusty Leep, 47, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Shawna Skeens Leep.

Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held 2–5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Private family service and burial will be held at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.