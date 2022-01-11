Joan Mason

Joan Rowe Mason, of Ironton, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and teacher passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, following a long illness; she was 92.

Joan was preceded in death in by her husband of sixty-three years, Joseph “Gordon” Mason Jr., in 2013; their daughters, Sharon Bentley (Rick) in 2012 and Mary Beth Baker (Mark) in 2016.

Joan is survived by her youngest child, Joseph III (Joe); in 2014, he moved in with her.

Joan’s parents were Evelyn and George Rowe, who raised their children in Pedro, where her father owned a Sohio Gas Station.

Joan was a 1947 graduate of Ironton High School.

Joan met the love of her life, Gordon, while attending Marshall University and they were married on Thanksgiving Day in 1950.

After having her three children, she went back to Marshall and obtained her teaching degree.

She taught many years at Ironton High School (1965-1987), teaching typing, American history and bookkeeping.

She was the sponsor of the National Honor Society, and after school, on her own time, she would go into homes and tutor pregnant students.

She retired early to care for her very sick daughter, Sharon, and her young granddaughter, Mariah.

The pride and joy of Joan’s life were her three grandchildren, all who survive, Mariah Bentley Neirman (Matt), of Cincinnati, Joseph Gordon Mason IV, of Cincinnati, and Mary Page Mason, of Columbus.

She also lived to see her two great-grandchildren be born, Audry and Alexander Neirman; who are the children of Mariah and her husband, Matt.

She outlived all of her siblings, sisters, Georgine Hager and Hilda Davidson, and brother, Herschel “H.D.” Rowe.

Joan started attending the First Baptist Church when she was a small child and raised her children there.

In later years, Joan and Gordon attended First United Methodist Church.

While Joan was still at home, she received tender loving care from the following people, Diane White, Mary Ann Bryant, Susan Sanders, Tia Norman, Bobby Neiman and Harriett Potter (and all of whom loved her great home cooking).

The last two years of Joan’s life she lived at Woodland Oaks in Ashland, Kentucky.

There will be a small private family service at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan’s name to Harvest For The Hungry, 120 N. Fifth St., Ironton, Ohio 45638.

