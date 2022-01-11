Kaylee Pinkerman

May 1, 2021–Jan. 5, 2022

Kaylee Mae Nicole Pinkerman, age 8 months, passed away on Jan. 5, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

She was born on May 1, 2021.

She is survived by her parents, David and April Horsley Pinkerman; brother, Bentley Ray Pinkerman; grandparents, Katie and Earl Horsley II and Marlena and Danny Durst; eight great grandparents; multiple aunts and uncles; and several cousins; and followed by one special aunt, Patricia Carmon.

Funeral will be held on Wednesday at noon at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home with one hour visitation before the service with David Rawlins officiating.

Burial will be in Chapman Family Cemetery, Wurtland, Kentucky.