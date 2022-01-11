Kaylee Pinkerman

Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022

By Obituaries

Kaylee Pinkerman

May 1, 2021–Jan. 5, 2022

 

Kaylee Mae Nicole Pinkerman, age 8 months, passed away on Jan. 5, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

She was born on May 1, 2021.

She is survived by her parents, David and April Horsley Pinkerman; brother, Bentley Ray Pinkerman; grandparents, Katie and Earl Horsley II and Marlena and Danny Durst; eight great grandparents; multiple aunts and uncles; and several cousins; and followed by one special aunt, Patricia Carmon.

Funeral will be held on Wednesday at noon at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home with one hour visitation before the service with David Rawlins officiating.

Burial will be in Chapman Family Cemetery, Wurtland, Kentucky.

More Obituaries

James Pack

Paul Johnson

Johnny Marsh

Jimmy Clark

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite snow-related activity?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...