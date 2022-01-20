Charles Burks Sr.

Charles William Burks Sr., 76, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

